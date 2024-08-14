Tom Morris talks everything AC75 Race Foil related

Emirates Team NZ‬ have done something with their wings that no other team attempted.

But why would they risk such an structurally unstable wing?

Tom Morris talks everything foil related with Tom Partington and Rob Gullan with a full digest of the race wings of Americas Cup‬ 37.



Unseen by the Recon Emirates Team New Zealand’s race foils are now public and they are different to everyone else’s.

In this video Morris is going to show you those differences talk about the performance characteristics they may lead to, and contrast them with the challenging teams.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup