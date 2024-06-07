2026-2027 World Sailing Championships move to a split format

World Sailing has selected the cities of Valencia in Spain and Gdynia in Poland to host the 2026-2027 World Sailing Championships as the event moves to a split format for the first time.

Real Club Náutico Valencia (RCNV) will stage the one-person events in the summer of 2026, while Marina Gdynia will be the host in the summer of 2027 for the two-person events.

The 2026-2027 championships will serve as the first Olympic qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Selected from six formal bids, both cities have fully embraced the principles outlined in World Sailing’s Olympic Vision to deliver the World Sailing Championships and will host a Test Event up to 12 months prior to the championships.

Slate of events Valencia 2026:

Men’s Kite,

Women’s Kite,

Men’s Windsurfing,

Women’s Windsurfing,

Men’s Dinghy,

Women’s Dinghy,

Para Inclusive events to be confirmed.

Slate of events Gdynia 2027:

Men’s Skiff,

Women’s Skiff,

Mixed Dinghy,

Mixed Multihull,

Para Inclusive events to be confirmed.

Full details available here . . .