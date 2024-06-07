Sporting Legend David Beckham goes behind the scenes at Alinghi Red Bull Racing

They seek him here they seek him there . . . David Beckham, TUDOR ambassador, was in Barcelona for the opening of TUDOR Spain’s first boutique on the famed Passeig de Gràcia.

As the main partner of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, TUDOR continued the opening celebration at the team’s Base in Barcelona, where Beckham had a chance to get a behind the scenes look at the Swiss team’s cutting-edge sailing technology.

The recently launched Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s next-gen AC75, BoatOne, inspired the TUDOR Pelagos FXD “Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition” series of watches, a model range prominently showcased at the TUDOR boutique in Barcelona, mirroring the high-tech materials and striking design of the Swiss boat.

As they prepare for the upcoming America’s Cup regatta starting this August, Beckham’s presence was an inspiration for the whole team.

“Having David Beckham visit our base was an incredible experience for everybody,” commented skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis. “He was really interested in our campaign, and it was inspiring to share our journey with someone who knows what it takes to succeed at the top level. The day was a real reminder of our shared drive with TUDOR towards cutting-edge design and innovation.”

