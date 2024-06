17:15 Thursday 6 June . . . VULNERABLE, skippered by the British sailor Sam Goodchild, dis-masted while he was in fourth position in the New York – Vendée race.

Sam is fine and is securing his boat. He is 150 miles from the island of Santa Maria in the Azores.

Sam and his technical team, TR Racing, are currently studying the best solutions to bring the IMOCA safely to port.

More information to follow.