Antigua Superyacht Challenge won by schooner Adela

The 13th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua (SYCA) wrapped on the South Coast of Antigua.

While superyachts race to win their class, there is no mathematical overall winner. Each competing yacht, and the race committee, cast one vote for the yacht that has competed in the Spirit of the Regatta, both afloat and ashore.

The winner lifts The Gosnell Trophy.

Voting was unanimous, the winner was the 182ft (55.5m) Dykstra schooner Adela skippered by Greg Perkins, and presented by Arthur & Page Gosnell.

The Rebecca Trophy was awarded to the 108ft (33m) Hoek designed sloop Namuun, skippered by Tom Aiken. Toby Allies &

Mike Carr from Pendennis Shipyard presented the trophy to the regatta debutant on St. Patrick’s Day.

Privateers Class

The 218ft (66.45m) Dykstra/Reichel Pugh ketch Hetairos skippered by Graham Newton, was a spectacular sight at the Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

Capable of hoisting over 6000 sq.m. of sail area, Hetairos can sail as fast as the wind at just about every point of sail. Hetairos started her campaign winning the stand alone Round Antigua Race and went on to win all four races of the series in her class. Adela was runner up.

Corsair Class

Don Macpherson’s 90ft (27m) Swan Freya, competing in their fourth regatta, showed impressive boat handling and determination to win the Corsair Class. Freya won every race but it was far from easy, with pressure throughout the four race series.

Swam 90 Hummingbird showed great pace to take runner-up in the Round Antigua Race and during the regatta.

Buccaneer Class

John McMonigall’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag, skippered by Carl Raynes, was competing in their eighth regatta in a row, and are two-time winners the Gosnell Trophy. Zig Zag completed a faultless score line for the Superyacht Challenge Antigua. Namuun was runner up

Superyacht Challenge Antigua co-founder Paul Deeth has confirmed the dates for the 14th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, which will be held 04-11 March, 2025.