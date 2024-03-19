2024 Etchells Worlds – Graham Vials takes clear lead after day 2

Graham Vials sailing with Billy Russell and Andrew Lawson takes a four point lead after day 2 of the 2024 Etchells World Championship in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Vials (6, 4) the over night leader tied with Lawrie Smith, now has a clear lead after Smith had a day-to-forget with a 13 and a BFD dumping him down in 13th overall after four races, with the discard not yet in play.

Australia’s Michael Manford sailing with Dean McAullay and Nicholas Gray moves into second after a 4, 1, with 21 pts.

And Graeme Taylor with James Mayo and Richard Allanson takes third overall with a 1, 6, on 23 pts, forming a strong podium trio.

They have opened a 20 point gap on fourth placed Mark Thornburrow HKG (11, 12) with 43 pts, and fifth placed Michael Jobin USA (9, 9) tied on 45 pts with Chris Hampton AUS (2, 14).



Andy Beadsworth, sailing under the USA flag, was another caught by the BFD in the second race, together with a 17 in the first race of the day he dropped from fourth to 17th overall.

Vials has form in Fremantle, winning his fifth Flying Fifteen World title on these waters last year.

Nine races are scheduled with a discard after seven races are completed. Final race day is Friday.

2024 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 1490 Graham Vials – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 6( 6) 4( 4) – – 17 pts

2nd AUS 1402 Michael Manford – – 8( 8) 8( 8) 4( 4) 1( 1) – – 21 pts

3rd AUS 1486 Graeme Taylor – – 5( 5) 11( 11) 1( 1) 6( 6) – – 23 pts

4th HKG 1482 Mark Thornburrow – – 11( 11) 9( 9) 11( 11) 12( 12) – – 43 pts

5th USA 1398 Michael Jobin – – 25( 25) 2( 2) 9( 9) 9( 9) – – 45 pts

6th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 14( 14) 15( 15) 2( 2) 14( 14) – – 45 pts

7th AUS 947 Mark Bradford – – 21( 21) 7( 7) 3( 3) 15( 15) – – 46 pts

8th AUS 1514 Chris Manton – – 10( 10) 14( 14) 7( 7) 22( 22) – – 53 pts

9th AUS 1485 Peter Merrington – – 4( 4) 5( 5) 27( 27) 20( 20) – – 56 pts

10th AUS 1478 John Bertrand – – 13( 13) 12( 12) 18( 18) 13( 13) – – 56 pts

11th AUS 1484 Martin Hill – – 1( 1) 13( 13) 21( 21) 24( 24) – – 59 pts

12th USA 1519 Scott Kaufman – – 19( 19) 16( 16) 8( 8) 16( 16) – – 59 pts

13th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith – – 6( 6) 1( 1) 13( 13) 41(BFD) – – 61 pts

14th AUS 1395 Robin Deussen – – 26( 26) 10( 10) 14( 14) 11( 11) – – 61 pts

15th AUS 1483 David Dunn – – 12( 12) 6( 6) 23( 23) 21( 21) – – 62 pts

16th AUS 1445 Raymond Smith – – 2( 2) 28( 28) 10( 10) 23( 23) – – 63 pts

17th USA 1494 Andy Beadsworth – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 17( 17) 41(BFD) – – 70 pts

18th AUS 1487 Toby Richardson – – 7( 7) 22( 22) 24( 24) 18( 18) – – 71 pts

19th IRL 1430 James McHugh – – 23( 23) 41(DNC) 5( 5) 10( 10) – – 79 pts

20th AUS 1433 Mark Crier – – 20( 20) 24( 24) 29( 29) 7( 7) – – 80 pts

Other GBR

21st GBR 1517 David Maclean – – 22( 22) 23( 23) 32( 32) 8( 8) – – 85 pts

29th GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich 103 18( 18) 29( 29) 15( 15) 41(BFD) – – 103 pts

