RS Spring Championships for the RS200, RS400 and RS800 at Queen Mary SC

The RS 200, 400 and 800 (slightly early) Spring Championships were hosted at Queen Mary SC over the weekend of the 16-17 March 2024.

The early date was to ensure a gentle breeze and sunshine to kick-off the 2024 season, but the best layed plans . . . did not include climate change and the M25 closure, causing tricky conditions on land and sea!

Winners in the RS200 were Paris Thomas and Martha Uncio Ribera of QMSC, tied on 11 pts with Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme, with Andrew Wishart and Nina Luckmann taking third.

In the RS400 Ian Martin and Emma Clarke of Burghfield SC won four of the six races to take a five point victory ahead of Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, with Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar claiming third.

And finally the RS800 where Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of HISC went one step further, winning 5 of their six races to claim the title.

Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone kept them honest, taking second overall with the other win and a string of second places, and Bryan Ormond and Anna Ormond completing the podium trio.

Congratulations to Queen Mary for putting on such good racing in some very challenging conditions.

2024 RS200 Spring Championship – Final after 6 races (16 entries)

1st 439 Paris Thomas / Martha Uncio Ribera Queen Mary SC – – 11 pts

2nd 1667 Owen Bowerman / Annabelle Orme Hayling Island SC – – 11 pts

3rd 1295 Andrew Wishart / Nina Luckmann Queen Mary SC – – 16 pts

4th 297 Mark Thomas / Alex Ling Hayling Island SC – – 20 pts

5th 1358 Charles Whitaker / Lucy Gates Queen Mary SC – – 26 pts

6th 1007 Victoria Hinkovska / Niklas Wolfe Queen Mary SC – – 29 pts

7th 740 Ben Harden / Lucy Ellery Burnham SC – – 32 pts

8th 1452 Alistair Hodgson / Ella Spain Draycote Water SC – – 36 pts

9th 1604 Matt Venables / Bethan Matthews Sutton SC – – 43 pts

10th 463 Edward Jones / Ruth Law Queen Mary SC – – 47 pts

11th 770 Douglas Struth / Marion Heron Queen Mary SC – – 47 pts

12th 849 Charlie Muldoon / Amy Hinsliff-Smith Bartley SC – – 51 pts

13th 909 James Hobson / O D Kieran Warsash SC – – 57 pts

14th 288 Stephen Lemmon / Alan Povey Littleton SC – – 66 pts

15th 1478 Ben Teague / Libby Askew Abersoch SC – – 85 pts

15th 1507 Finley Southon / Patrick Southon Bough Beech SC – – 85 pts

2024 RS400 Spring Championship – Final after 6 races (15 entries)

1st 1538 Ian Martin / Emma Clarke Burghfield SC – – 6 pts

2nd 1526 Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC – – 11 pts

3rd 1535 Tom Halhead / Paul Hilliar Llandegfedd SC – – 17 pts

4th 1504 Sam Knight / Chris Bownes Lyne Regis SC – – 24 pts

5th 1479 Chris Webber / Nicki Webber PBSC – – 24 pts

6th 1550 Jack Holden / Rob Henderson Chichester YC – – 25 pts

7th 1541 Edd Whitehead / Karen Oldale Parkstone YC – – 28 pts

8th 1528 Chris Eames / Rachel Tilley Queen Mary SC – – 32 pts

9th 1309 Stevie Beckett / Tom Hough Solva SC – – 42 pts

10th 1432 James Alsop / Simon Edwards Queen Mary SC – – 48 pts

11th 1435 Matthew Sheahan / Ellie Sheahan Warsash SC – – 51 pts

12th 1210 Niall Houston / George Zavos Hayling Island SC – – 52 pts

13th 1481 Howard Farbrother / Lou Hosken Lymington Town SC – – 59 pts

14th 1359 Stuart Philbey / Jack Slater King George SC – – 69 pts

15th 1539 Steven Broomfield / Jenni Lewis Lymington Town SC – – 80 pts

2024 RS800 Spring Championship – Final after 6 races (15 entries)

1st 1248 Tom Morris / Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC – – 6 pts

2nd 1 Monique Vennis-Ozanne / Hugh Shone Swanage SC – – 10 pts

3rd 820 Bryan Ormond / Anna Ormond Queen Mary SC – – 16 pts

4th 1204 Martin Orton / Ian Brooks Hayling Island SC – – 20 pts

5th 1188 Nick Charles / Daniel Goodman Littleton SC – – 22 pts

6th 1166 Ralph Singleton / Dani F-H RYA – – 30 pts

7th 862 Anthony Parke / Alejandra Gutierrez Queen Mary SC – – 38 pts

8th 1144 David Copse / Rowan Copse Queen Mary SC – – 41 pts

9th 1234 Maria Stanley / Rachael Potter Queen Mary SC – – 44 pts

10th 985 Angus Marshall / Niall Ferguson Dalgety Bay SC – – 45 pts

11th 1057 Toby Freeland / Matt Wright Queen Mary SC – – 54 pts

12th 1211 Rob Mawdsley / Oscar Morgan-Harris Hayling Island SC – – 65 pts