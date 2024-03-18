Nathan Outteridge takes wheel for Switzerland SailGP

Switzerland SailGP Team has announced a major crew change onboard their F50, with experienced SailGP sailor and two-time Olympic medalist, Nathan Outteridge taking the wheel.

Sebastien Schneiter will step back as driver, to focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics where he will represent Switzerland, his third campaign in the 49er class.

After a podium in the Olympic Test Event and a second at the 2023 World Championship Schneiter is tipped as being one of the top contenders for an Olympic medal this summer.

Switzerland has not won a sailing medal at the Summer Olympics since 1968 – a silver medal in the 5.5 Metre.

Schneiter will be back on the 49er racecourse next month with events in Palma and Hyeres followed by the 2024 49er European Championship in May. He is expected to be back driving the F50 for the start of Season 5 at the end of the year.

Outteridge first had success in SailGP during Season 1 and 2 leading the Japan SailGP Team.

He has been supporting the Swiss over the past 18-months in a number of roles, from sailing advisor and coach, to co-driver and strategist. Outteridge has already been back at the wheel as the stand-in driver for Denmark and New Zealand.

Aussie Outteridge is also involved in the America’s Cup as one of Emirates Team New Zealand’s co-helmsmen, and recently competed in the AC40 Preliminary Events in Vilanova and Jeddah.

He will combine his time completing the SailGP season 4 circuit with the Swiss, with working-up the new ETNZ AC75 due to be launched in early April.

CEO, Tanguy Cariou, “We wish Seba the best for the next five months, in the build-up to Paris 2024 this summer. He has a chance to make history and has our full support to go out there and try and bring home a medal for Switzerland!”

The Swiss team is bottom of the table after eight events of Season 4, and after Christchurch the 10-strong fleet will head to Bermuda, Halifax and then New York, followed by San Francisco for the season finale.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix takes place in Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour on 23-24 March 2024.

OVERALL SAILGP SEASON 4 STANDINGS (after eight events)

1 // Australia 66 points

2 // New Zealand 58 points

3 // ROCKWOOL Denmark 52 points

4 // Spain 48 points

5 // France 45 points

6 // Emirates GBR 45 points

7 // USA 45 points

8 // Canada 38 points

9 // Germany 21 points

10 // Switzerland 17 points

