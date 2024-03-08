49er/49erFX Worlds – Gold fleets battle for top ten medal race places

Day 4 of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, and the first three races of the final series.
As the event moves towards the top ten medal races, the first three races for the final series for both classes were completed in a fickle patchy breeze.
In the men’s 49er Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (18, 2, 3) of France maintain their lead with 37 pts.
Diego Botin / Florian Trittel (7 1 1) won two races to move into second overall with 55 pts, with Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (8, 5, 2) taking third on 56 pts.
In fourth are Holland’s Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (16, 3, 20) the defending champions who are looking for a fourth title, have some work to do.
Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (15, 4, 12) are now fifth with 72.2 pts, and someway ahead of James Peters and Fynn Steritt (13, 16, 4) who remain in 11th with 89 pts.
In the women’s 49erFX the Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (18, 2, 3) take-back the lead with 38 pts.
Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden (8, 14, 11) are now second with 53 pts, while Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (9 2 1) of Brazil come into the picture in third with 54 pts.
Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wlmot ( 4, 11, 8) are in fourth on 58 pts.
Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey, who only just made the cut, did much better Friday with a 5, 4, 12, scoreline bringing them into 13th overall and a chance to make the medal race.
Racing completes with the Medal Races on Sunday.
49er Men World Championship 2024 – Gold Leaders after 12 races (71 entries)
1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 18 2 3 – – 37 pts
2nd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN / Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 7 1 1 – – 55 pts
3rd POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL / Jakub SZTORCH – – 8 5 2 – – 56 pts
4th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX / Floris van de WERKEN – – 16 3 20 – – 63 pts
5th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 15 4 12 – – 72.2 pts
6th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER / Arno de PLANTA – – 2 10 5 – – 82 pts
7th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK / Jacek PIASECKI – – 10 6 19 – – 84 pts
8th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS / Ian MACDIARMID – – 11 15 10 – – 87 pts
9th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI / Noe DELPECH – – 1 22 13 – – 88 pts
10th NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE / William McKENZIE – – 4 11 6 – – 88 pts
11th GBR 30 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT – – 13 16 4 – – 89 pts
49erFX Women World Championship – Gold Leaders after 11 races (51 entries)
1st NED Odile van AANHOLT / Annette DUETZ – – 1 13 5 – – 38 pts
2nd SWE Vilma BOBECK / Rebecca NETZLER – – 8 14 11 – – 53 pts
3rd BRA Martine GRAEL / Kahena KUNZE – – 9 2 1 – – 54 pts
4th AUS Laura HARDING / Annie WILMOT – – 4 11 8 – – 55 pts
5th ITA Jana GERMANI / Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 6 6 22 – – 58 pts
6th ESP Támara ECHEGOYEN / Paula BARCELÓ – – 18 5 17 – – 79 pts
7th NZL Jo ALEH / Molly MEECH – – 23 10 10 – – 79 pts
8th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA / Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 11 16 16 – – 84 pts
9th GER Marla BERGMANN / Hanna WILLE – – 2 24 4 – – 90 pts
10th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 19 1 25 – – 91 pts
11th USA Stephanie ROBLE / Maggie SHEA – – 3 20 2 – – 91 pts
12th CHN Xiaoyu HU / Mengyuan SHAN – – 22 19 15 – – 92 pts
13th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 5 4 12 – – 94 pts