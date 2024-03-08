49er/49erFX Worlds – Gold fleets battle for top ten medal race places

Day 4 of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, and the first three races of the final series.

As the event moves towards the top ten medal races, the first three races for the final series for both classes were completed in a fickle patchy breeze.

In the men’s 49er Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (18, 2, 3) of France maintain their lead with 37 pts.

Diego Botin / Florian Trittel (7 1 1) won two races to move into second overall with 55 pts, with Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (8, 5, 2) taking third on 56 pts.

In fourth are Holland’s Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (16, 3, 20) the defending champions who are looking for a fourth title, have some work to do.

Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (15, 4, 12) are now fifth with 72.2 pts, and someway ahead of James Peters and Fynn Steritt (13, 16, 4) who remain in 11th with 89 pts.

In the women’s 49erFX the Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (18, 2, 3) take-back the lead with 38 pts.

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden (8, 14, 11) are now second with 53 pts, while Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (9 2 1) of Brazil come into the picture in third with 54 pts.

Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wlmot ( 4, 11, 8) are in fourth on 58 pts.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey, who only just made the cut, did much better Friday with a 5, 4, 12, scoreline bringing them into 13th overall and a chance to make the medal race.

Racing completes with the Medal Races on Sunday.

49er Men World Championship 2024 – Gold Leaders after 12 races (71 entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 18 2 3 – – 37 pts

2nd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN / Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 7 1 1 – – 55 pts

3rd POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL / Jakub SZTORCH – – 8 5 2 – – 56 pts

4th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX / Floris van de WERKEN – – 16 3 20 – – 63 pts

5th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 15 4 12 – – 72.2 pts

6th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER / Arno de PLANTA – – 2 10 5 – – 82 pts

7th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK / Jacek PIASECKI – – 10 6 19 – – 84 pts

8th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS / Ian MACDIARMID – – 11 15 10 – – 87 pts

9th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI / Noe DELPECH – – 1 22 13 – – 88 pts

10th NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE / William McKENZIE – – 4 11 6 – – 88 pts

11th GBR 30 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT – – 13 16 4 – – 89 pts

49erFX Women World Championship – Gold Leaders after 11 races (51 entries)

1st NED Odile van AANHOLT / Annette DUETZ – – 1 13 5 – – 38 pts

2nd SWE Vilma BOBECK / Rebecca NETZLER – – 8 14 11 – – 53 pts

3rd BRA Martine GRAEL / Kahena KUNZE – – 9 2 1 – – 54 pts

4th AUS Laura HARDING / Annie WILMOT – – 4 11 8 – – 55 pts

5th ITA Jana GERMANI / Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 6 6 22 – – 58 pts

6th ESP Támara ECHEGOYEN / Paula BARCELÓ – – 18 5 17 – – 79 pts

7th NZL Jo ALEH / Molly MEECH – – 23 10 10 – – 79 pts

8th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA / Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 11 16 16 – – 84 pts

9th GER Marla BERGMANN / Hanna WILLE – – 2 24 4 – – 90 pts

10th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 19 1 25 – – 91 pts

11th USA Stephanie ROBLE / Maggie SHEA – – 3 20 2 – – 91 pts

12th CHN Xiaoyu HU / Mengyuan SHAN – – 22 19 15 – – 92 pts

13th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 5 4 12 – – 94 pts

