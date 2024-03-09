18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan – Rag & Famish Hotel and Yandoo to face-off for title

Yandoo (Micah Lane) goes into the final day of the 2024 JJ Giltinan with a two point lead over Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price).

Victory by the Rag & Famish Hotel 18ft skiff team in Race 8 closed the gap on Yandoo and set-up a final race showdown on Sunday, while third-placed defending champion Andoo, a further five points back in third place, is unable to win the title again in 2024.

Saturday’s win by The Rag’s team of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Finn Rodowicz brought comments such as “demolished the fleet” and “what a performance” from experienced race commentators and even those comments barely indicate the domination of the team as it powered away to a 3m 29s win.

The ever-improving Lazarus team of Tom Cunich, Marc Chapon and Tim Morishima, after being recalled for being over the line at the start, overcame a great battle with the New Zealand ASCC of Eli Liefting, Adam Mustill and Josh Schion to take second place just 39s ahead of the kiwis.

Series leader Yandoo came home in fourth place ahead of Finport Finance (Keagan York), Vaikobi (Kirk Mitchell), Germany’s Black Knight (Heinrich Von Bayern) and Big Foot Bags and Covers (Fave Hayter).

Sunday’s Race 9 is the final race of the Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – After race 8, with 1 discard (27 entries)

1st AUS Yandoo (Micah Lane ) – – 1 3 1 2 1 3 2 4 – – 13 pts

2nd AUS Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price ) – – 4 2 3 1 3 7 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS Andoo (John Winning Jnr ) – – 2 1 2 6 2 1 6 13 – – 20 pts

4th AUS Finport Finance (Keagan York) – – 3 13 5 11 4 4 5 5 – – 37 pts

5th NZL ASCC Racing Team (Eli Liefting ) – – 8 5 8 5 5 28 13 3 – – 47 pts

6th GER Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) – – 5 19 6 7 10 5 7 7 – – 47 pts

7th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich ) – – 17 28 7 4 8 6 4 2 – – 48 pts

8th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter) – – 13 7 12 12 7 2 3 8 – – 51 pts

9th AUS Balmain (Henry Larkings) – – 6 6 15 8 9 11 8 9 – – 57 pts

10th AUS Marine Outlet (John Cooley) – – 14 4 11 3 6 20 12 11 – – 61 pts