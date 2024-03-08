Star class Bacardi Cup – Another day and a new winner in race 4

Another day and a new winner in race 4 of the 67th Bacardi Cup.

Race track glory went to Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne. They overcame their rollercoaster scorecard of 39, 9, 33 to work their way to the front of the pack and move up to 16th overall.

Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer read the stormy upwind leg and rounded the first mark ahead, pursued by O’Leary and Milne and the U30 partnership of Facundo Olezza and Ricardo Vadia.

The Swedes extended their lead in the smoother downwind before O’Leary and Milne pounced ahead in the second upwind.

Kusznierewicz and Prada made their move too, making a comeback to round in 3rd, which they converted to 2nd by the finish. Doyle and Infelise finished 6th.

After Friday’s race 5, the series discard kicks in which will close the points margins and shuffle the leaderboard.

Points are super close and whilst the stage is set for a thrilling duel between the top two teams, any of the top five could still unseat them.

Star Bacardi Provisional Results – Top 10 after Race 4

1st POL 8559 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 2 1 8 2 – – 13 pts

2nd USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 4 2 1 6 – – 13 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening – – 1 13 5 5 – – 24 pts

4th BRA 8392 Lars Grael / Ubiratan Matos – – 3 5 16 7 – – 31 pts

5th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy – – 9 8 10 8 – – 35 pts

6th USA 8230 John Dane III / Dave Martin – – 23 11 2 10 – – 46 pts

7th AUT 8529 Johann Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 15 4 19 9 – – 47 pts

8th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Peter Sangmeister – – 10 18 6 13 – – 47 pts

9th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 7 6 25 14 – – 52 pts

10th USA 8538 Will Stout / Parker Mitchell – – 27 7 7 15 – – 56 pts

Full results available here . . .