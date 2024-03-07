49er/49erFX World Championships – Win some Lose some day 3

Day 3 of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, and it was win some lose some day for the Brits.



The winners were James Grummett and Rhos Hawes ( 3, 6, 10) who raced back into fourth on the leaderboard.

They are someway off the leaders on points (20+) but they outpaced their teamates James Peters and Fynn Steritt (8, 14, 5) who drop to 12th.

It was a similar story in the women’s FX where Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (19, 22, 13, 15) spent the whole day in double figures and finished crashing out to 25th overall.

In the 49er leaders are Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (1, 2, 3) of France on 21 pts, with Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (1, 1, 20) of Holland with 24 pts.

In third is Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (4, 10, 4) on 41 pts, and moving into fourth Grummett and Hawes ( 3, 6, 10) with 44.2 pts.

The French team, Julien D’Ortoli and Noe Delpech (-21, 7, 1) had a difficult day, they still won a race, but could not stop a drop to 9th.

In the 49erFX, who had a bumper four-race day, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden (3, 1, 2, 3) continued their rise to top the leaderboard on 20 pts.

The Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (6, 9, 8, 1) slip to second with 23 pts, with Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (12, 2, 4, 2) in third with 30 pts.

Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wlmot (7, 2, 2, 9) continued to score consistantly to move into fourth on 32 pts.

The men have completed their Qualifying races and have been split into Gold, Silver and Bronze for Friday.

49er Men World Championship – Leaders After 9 races (71 entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 11 1 7 3 1 3 1 2 3 – – 21 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 5 4 1 7 4 1 1 1 20 – – 24 pts

3rd POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 2 4 6 11 6 5 4 10 4 – – 41 pts

4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 4 2 5 12 6.2 8 3 6 10 – – 44.2 pts

5th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 13 18 3 3 2 3 15 1 6 – – 46 pts

6th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 1 13 6 9 14 2 37 3 1 – – 49 pts

7th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 12 5 3 10 3 6 8 2 22 – – 49 pts

8th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 1 15 13 9 23 3 2 – – 51 pts

9th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI and Noe DELPECH – – 6 15 20 2 1 1 21 7 1 – – 53 pts

10th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR – – 7 9 9 4 15 7 6 5 6 – – 53 pts

11th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 9 16 2 4 8 6 8 14 5 – – 56 pts

12th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 7 17 5 1 11 19 2 12 4 – – 59 pts

13th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno de PLANTA – – 4 25 21 2 10 5 14 7 2 – – 65 pts

14th DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 3 6 12 5 26 11 9 17 3 – – 66 pts

15th NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 14 19 14 11 4 6 4 13 – – 67 pts

Other GBR:

38th GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE – – 10 31 16 24 28 7 23 18 – – 149 pts

49erFX Women World Championship – Leaders after 8 races (51 entries)

1st SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 14 2 3 2 1 5 6 1 – – 20 pts

2nd NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 1 3 1 3 6 9 8 1 – – 23 pts

3rd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 3 2 5 16 12 2 4 2 – – 30 pts

4th AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT 7 17 4 1 7 2 2 9 – – 32 pts

5th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 2 8 18 6 10 3 3 7 – – 39 pts

6th CHN 121 Xiaoyu HU and Mengyuan SHAN 3 1 2 18 9 1 8 16 – – 40 pts

7th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 2 5 6 3 4 16 12 9 – – 41 pts

8th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 1 9 15 17 3 4 2 8 – – 42 pts

9th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 19 6 4 2 8 13 1 8 – – 42 pts

10th BEL 4 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 6 18 7 1 24 3 7 5 – – 47 pts

GBR:

25th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 9 12 1 5 19 22 13 15 – – 74 pts

