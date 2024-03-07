18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan – Yandoo regains lead after race 7

An outstanding all-the-way victory for the Rag & Famish Hotel 18ft Skiff team in Thursday’s Race 7 on Sydney Harbour.

This moved Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) into second overall, as Yandoo (Micah Lane) topped the leaderboard after a second place.

Andoo (John Winning Jnr) slipped to third overall after a sixth place in race 7.

This has set up an exciting prospect for the weekend’s final two races of the Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship with only four points separating the three leaders in the regatta.

In fourth place is Finport Finance (Keagan York) and fifth Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern).

Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter) broke into the leading group with a third place finish, they are sixth overall.

Next racing is Saturday 9 March, and then the final race 10 on Sunday 10 March.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – Leaders after race 7, with 1 discard (27 entries)

1st Yandoo (Micah Lane / Fang Warren / Lewis Brake) 1 3 1 2 1 3 2 – – 10 pts

2nd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Finn Rodowicz) 4 2 3 1 3 7 1 – – 14 pts

3rd Andoo (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) 2 1 2 6 2 1 6 – – 14 pts

4th Finport Finance (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) 3 13 5 11 4 4 5 – – 32 pts

5th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin) 5 19 6 7 10 5 7 – – 40 pts

6th Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliott Mahar) 13 7 12 12 7 2 3 – – 43 pts

7th ASCC Racing Team (Eli Liefting / Adam Mustill / Josh Schon ) 8 5 8 5 5 28 13 – – 44 pts

8th Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich / Marc Chapon / Tim Morishima) 17 28 7 4 8 6 4 – – 46 pts

9th Balmain (Henry Larkings / Flynn Twomey / Fynn Sprott) 6 6 15 8 9 11 8 – – 48 pts

10th Marine Outlet (John Cooley / Cam Gundy / Charlie Gundy) 14 4 11 3 6 20 12 – – 50 pts