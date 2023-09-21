Formula Kite Euros – Aldridge and Bainbridge lead first day of racing

Racing finally got underway Thursday at the Formula KIte 2023 European Championships at Eastney Beach, Portsmouth.

After two days of extreme conditions, the 111 competitors from 28 nations finally took to the Solent for the first round of qualification racing.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge leads the women taking four race wins from five races with 4 pts. Poema Newland of Franceis second with 5pts after posting three race wins and a second.

In third place is Lily Young of Britain tied on 8 pts with Annelous Lammerts of Holland. Other top placed Brits are Madeline Anderson in eighth place and Katie Dobson in 11th.

In the men, Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is tied for the lead on 6 pts with Riccardo Pianosi of Italy.

Third is Jannis Maus of Germany with 9 pts and fourth Maxime Nocher of France with 11 pts.

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Women – Leaders after 5 races (41 entries)

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Men – Leaders after 5 races (71 entries)

Full results available here . . .