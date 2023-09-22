Star World Championship finally underway

After two windless days, it was finally time to get going at the 2023 Star World Championship at the Marina di Scarlino, Tuscany.

After two races Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo’s consistency paid off, a 3 and 4 putting them leaders on the overall ranking.

However, the winner of the last two Star World titles Diego Negri with Alessandro Sodano (2, 6) is only one point behind them, and American Scott Barnard, with World Champion crew Phil Trinter (6, 8) are not too far behind in third place with 14 pts.

Winner of the first race, Germany’s Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski (1, 14) are fourth with 15 pts and winnerss of the second race, Italy’s Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle (28, 1) are in tenth place.

2023 Star World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (96 entries)

1st SUI 8575 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 8583 Diego Negri and Alessandro Sodano – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

3rd USA 8585 Scott Barnard and Phil Trinter – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

4th GER 8489 Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski – – 1 14 – – 15 pts

5th ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno – – 4 15 – – 19 pts

6th GER 8513 Daniel Fritz and Michael Oberweger – – 9 16 – – 25 pts

7th CRO 8589 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic – – 26 2 – – 28 pts

8th USA 8464 Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche – – 23 5 – – 28 pts

9th ITA 8556 Nicolo Saidelli and Fritjof Kleen – – 19 9 – – 28 pts

10th ITA 8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle – – 28 1 – – 29 pts

11th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne – – 5 25 – – 30 pts

12th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 12 18 – – 30 pts

13th USA 8580 Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise – – 7 26 – – 33 pts

14th BEL 8455 Manu Hens and Joost Houweling – – 8 29 – – 37 pts

15th NOR 8582 Per Arne Nilsen and Massimo Canali – – 14 23 – – 37 pts

Full results here . . .