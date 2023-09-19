Helicopter medivac underway for Injured OGR sailor

The Portuguese Rescue Coordination Center is working with the McIntyre Ocean Globe crisis management team to coordinate a long-range helicopter medivac of injured sailor Stéphane Raguenes on board the French yacht TRIANA.

At 14:00 UTC, Sunday 17 Sept skipper of yacht Triana FR (66), Jean d’Arthuys, informed McIntyre Ocean Globe race control of an incident onboard.

Crew member Stéphane Raguenes had fallen on deck, resulting in a serious nine-cm-long, three-cm wide open wound on the back of his leg behind the knee.

The Helicopter was expected on scene at 1425 UTC Monday 18th Sept. to lift the casualty.

The yacht is one of 14 entrants that are currently competing in the 2023 McIntyre Ocean Globe Race around the world. Triana is currently 210 nautical miles South West of Portugal.

Portuguese MRCC medics spoke to the Captain of Triana on Monday.

Morocco MRCC was unable to provide a helicopter to make the 210 miles to Triana and back. Portugal MRCC have now approved a medivac by military helicopter and flight plans are currently underway.

At 0011 UTC Monday Portugal MRCC gave an ETA of 1425 UTC on scene to commence the Heli-lift of the casualty. A fixed wing aircraft will accompany the helicopter on this mission.

Triana’s position at 1000 UTC was ​​34° 26.49 N, 012° 2.15 W. The yacht has now stopped to await the transfer. The weather is sunny, the conditions are light, winds 9-12 knots of northerly winds with 2 meter seas.

Triana, a Swan 53, was leading in Adventure Class, placed 7th overall and 5th in IRC racing. She is sailing with eight crew members onboard.