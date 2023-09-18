Formula Kite Europeans in battle with strong wind conditions

There were plenty of competitors and their supporters on Eastney beach preparing for the Formula Kite European Championships.

Despite Monday’s practice racing being cancelled, a number of competitors braved a choppy Solent in 30 to 35 kts of wind without any major problems.

Launching from the stoney beach in the strong wind called for some imaginative techniques, but all went off without incident and once afloat there was a lot of skill on display.

Since being picked for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the foiling Kite class has gained a huge following, and at the recent World Championships in the Hague was a major crowd-pleaser.

The Formula Kite racing format comprises of an Opening Series for all competitors, featuring between four and six, short races per day for each fleet with a very short target time of 12 to 20 minutes per race.

The first championship races are scheduled for Tuesday from 12:00 BST, weather permitting.

Race management will make a call on Tuesday’s plan by 9am.