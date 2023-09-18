Nick Craig aiming for clean-sweep at OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy

Three more race wins for Nick Craig at the OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy in Bandol

After an enforced lay day due to strong winds, the third day of the OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy in Bandol on Monday bought a mix of conditions, starting with light winds and rain and ending in 15 knots sunshine and waves.

On paper, Nick Craig won all three races, but he was pushed hard in all three, by Dave Bourne, Terry Curtis, Brent Williams and Greg Wilcox and had to make up a lot of ground in some races.

However, he managed to be ahead by the final mark through superior downwind techniques to take three more wins.

Bourne remains second with Wilcox in third, with two races remaining on Tuesday.

OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy – Leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1st GBR 2261 CRAIG Nick – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 17 BOURNE Dave – – 2 2 2 2 8 4 – – 12 pts

3rd NZL 15 WILCOX Greg – – 5 4 4 3 4 2 – – 17 pts

4th AUS 5 BRENT Williams – – 3 8 3 4 2 8 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 69 CURTIS Terry – – 9 6 6 12 3 3 – – 27 pts

6th FRA 8 PETETIN Timothe – – 6 5 16 5 7 6 – – 29 pts

7th SWE 2865 JACKOBSEN Morten – – 7 7 8 9 5 5 – – 32 pts

8th AUS 7 WILLIAMS Glenn – – 8 3 5 13 DNC 11 – – 40 pts

9th GER 81 DELLAS Jan dietmar – – 4 9 9 10 17 12 – – 44 pts

10th DEN 65 GERHARDT-HANSEN Anders – – 11 17 7 11 9 9 – – 47 pts