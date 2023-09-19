Formula Kite Euros delayed – Weather 1 Kites 0

The Formula KIte Race Director has cancelled racing for Tuesday, the first day of the European Championships.

With winds hitting 40 knots on the local Chimet wind station and rain expected later today, there was really no chance of conditions being safe for any racing.

Similar conditions are expected Wednesday, but we will have to wait to see what arrives.

Not the start the organisers will have wanted for this event, a first appearance for the new Olympic class in the UK, but conditions should ease later in the week.

A tent city has been constructed on the beach for the event, and final racing over the weekend of the 23-24 September will be featured on large video screens on the beach, free to view.

112 competitors – 71 men and 41 women – are entered for the Formula Kite European Title event taking place on Eastney Beach, Portsmouth.

Related Post:

Formula Kite Europeans open in Portsmouth