Mastering Data to Win Races

This latest issue of the original – Instrument Techniques – expands on new aspects of the navigators role, and the use of numbers, data and information on board a sailboat.

Top navigators, Mark Chisnell and Gilberto Pastorella have both worked with professional sailing programmes all over the world – from America’s Cup to Maxi, ORC / IRC and one-design fleets.

Here they concentrate on how to get the right information out of the electronics system to help the boat win races.

The modern racing yacht is awash with onboard instruments and electronics giving enormous amounts of data.

But few people fully understand how to get the most out of all the information at their fingertips, let alone make it useful for the team to enable them to win races.

Electronics systems on board have become more advanced and more affordable, and learning how to use them and interpret the numbers is key to every modern keelboat sailor who wants to compete.

While everyone on board will use the instrument system at some time or another. Someone – usually the navigator – must be responsible for this information, its accuracy, collection, assimilation, and comparison to what has gone before and projection into what lies ahead.

In Mastering Data to Win they take the reader through the process: from understanding the concepts, ensuring accuracy, using the data to win races and then post-race analysis to find performance gains.

This is the era of of big data, artificial inteelligence and machine learning. The navigator’s role will evolve again, but most of the things written in this book will still be valid, and understanding the logic behind all of this will still make you a better sailor and a better navigator.

About the authors:

Mark Chisnell is the author of 18 books as well as being a professional sailor and navigator. He has worked for 7 America’s Cup teams and won 3 Sailing World Championships and the Admiral’s Cup. He currently works at INEOS Britannia preparing for the next America’s Cup.

Gilberto Pastorella is an applied mathematician, business and data consultant for multinational companies as well as being a professional sailor and navigator. He sails in the Swan 50 and ORC circuits and is a data analyst for a TP52 team.

Mastering Data to Win

by Mark Chisnell & Gilberto Pastorella

Published by Fernhurst Books; 19 September 2023

£16.99

Available to buy from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com