Formula Kite Europeans open in Portsmouth

The Formula Kite 2023 European Championship takes to the waters off Eastney Beach, Portsmouth, from Monday 18 September.

112 competitors – 71 men and 41 women – will take part over six days of racing for the European Title.

In addition the event also provides one of the few opportunities for riders to qualify for quota places for their nations to compete at next year’s Paris Games.

Britain’s men have not yet qualified for the 2024 Olympics so this will an important event for the British Olympic Team.

The men and women’s fleets are split in two flights for the opening series races.

Monday will see practice racing from 14:00 BST, with the first championship races scheduled for Tuesday from 12:00 BST.

The Formula Kite racing format comprises of an Opening Series for all competitors, featuring between four and six, short races per day for each fleet with a very short target time of 12 to 20 minutes per race.

Then a Medal Series (Semi Finals and Finals) for the top 10 kiteboards at the weekend (23/24 September) when a free-of-charge Fan Zone with activities for all the family will be in place for spectators on Eastney Beach.

Eleanor Aldridge took Siver and Lily Young the Bronze

Britain has 14 entries – Six women and eight men, including Eleanor Aldridge who took Siver and Lily Young the Bronze at the recent World Championships.



Connor Bainbridge, who finished 12th at the World Championships, will have two targets . . . Finishing on the podium and making sure that he qualifies Britain for the Paris Olympics.

Kite Women:

Ellie Aldridge

Ella Geiger

Lily Young

Madeline Anderson

Katie Dabson

Francesca Maini

Kite Men:

Adam Farrington

Sam Dickinson

Arthur Brown

Toby Bloomfield

Connor Bainbridge

Mattia Maini

Dan Harris

Reece Dorman

