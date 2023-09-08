RS 700 & 800 National Championships underway at Brightlingsea

Brightlingsea SC are hosting the 2023 RS 700 & 800 National Championships with a combined entry of 47 dighies set to tackle what the record-breaking weather has instore for them.

The first day provided a 6 to 10 knot South Easterly exactly as forecast.

In the single-hander 700 fleet, Rob Higgins tops the leaderboard after taking two wins and a third place from their three races, setting an eight point lead.

In second is James Clark with 4, 7, 2 on 13 pts, then third John Booth with 3, 2, 9 on 14 pts. Tom Porter won the second race to place 6th overall.

While in the double-hander 800 fleet, Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather started with a second place behind Leo Wilkinson and Guy Fillmore, before taking the next two race wins and the overall lead on 4 pts.

Second overall are Luke and Emma McEwen with 4, 2, 2 on 8 pts, and third are Leo Wilkinson and Guy Fillmore 1, 6, 5, tied on 12 pts with Joe Bradley and Hugh Shone with 3, 5, 4.

Racing continues to Sunday 10 September.

RS 700 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (27 entries)

1st 1029 Rob Higgins – – 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 765 James Clark – – 4 7 2 – – 13 pts

3rd 1058 John Booth – – 3 2 9 – – 14 pts

4th 725 Jack Grogan – – 5 9 3 – – 17 pts

5th 762 Richie Thurlby – – 2 4 12 – – 18 pts

6th 1055 Tom Porter – – 13 1 5 – – 19 pts

7th 1042 Pete Purkiss – – 7 5 7 – – 19 pts

8th 1062 Matt Carter – – 8 11 4 – – 23 pts

9th 951 Marek Dudak – – 6 6 13 – – 25 pts

10th 710 Nathan Steffenoni – – 10 8 8 – – 26 pts

RS 800 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (22 entries)

1st 1207 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd 1144 Leo Wilkinson and Guy Fillmore – – 1 6 5 – – 12 pts

4th 1 Joe Bradley and Hugh Shone – – 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

5th 1140 Mathias Berthet and James Hall – – 12 4 3 – – 19 pts

6th 1188 Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribbin – – 13 3 7 – – 23 pts

7th 1008 Ben Palmer and Dicken Maclean – – 5 8 10 – – 23 pts

8th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks – – 6 12 6 – – 24 pts

9th 1200 Eddie Bridle and Tom Kyne – – 10 7 8 – – 25 pts

10th 1139 David Conlon and Ed Gibbons – – 7 10 12 – – 29 pts

Full results available here