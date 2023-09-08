Peet and Greenwood battle for Finn European Masters title

Peter Peet, from The Netherlands, will go into the final day of the 2023 Finn European Masters, at Campione del Garda, with a nine-point lead over Britain’s John Greenwood.

While Olof Lundqvist, from Sweden, moves up to third.

Race wins on the third day went to Greenwood and France’s Valarian Lebrun on what was another very hot day on Lake Garda, with the wind increasing during the day from 6 to 9 knots.



It was another extremely tricky day on the water with the Ora developing late and slowly.

After a few delays the first start under black flag removed around 20 boats, but the wind was not fully established and there were a lot of new faces at the front.

Maintaining anything like consistency here has been near on impossible, with pretty much all sailors picking up high points at some point.

Friday is the final day of the Finn European Masters with two more races scheduled.

Finn European Masters leaders after 6 races

1st NED 148 GrM Peter Peet 30 pts

2nd GBR 5 GGM John Greenwood 39 pts

3rd SWE 32 GrM Olof Lundqvist 46 pts

4th SUI 59 Mst Simon Bovay 51 pts

5th ITA 115 Mst Roberto Strappati 56 pts

6th NED 29 GrM Bas De Waal 60 pts

7th AUS 22 GrM Paul Mckenzie 68 pts

8th SWE 72 GrM Peter Overup 72 pts

9th FRA 111 Mst Valerian Lebrun 74 pts

10th GBR 2 GrM Allen Burrell 75 pts