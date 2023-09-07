Six Metre Worlds finish day early with Scoundrel USA and Bribon ESP claiming Titles

Jamie Hilton’s Scoundrel USA and King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon are 2023 Six Metre World Champions.

With zero wind forecast for Friday’s scheduled final day of racing at the Six Metre World Championship 2023 in Cowes, the Royal Yacht Squadron’s Race Committee elected to run all three remaining races, races six to eight, on the penultimate day of the competition.

After a long, hot, and incredibly intense light airs three race day, Jamie Hilton’s Scoundrel, sailing for the New York Yacht Club and crewed by Mike Marshall, Dave Hughes, Allan Terhune Jr and Addison Caproni, was declared 2023 Open Six Metre World Champion with a race to spare.

Second place in the Open Division came down a final race shoot-out between Violeta Alvarez’ Stella of the Royal Yacht Squadron and Dieter Schoen’s 2022 World Champion Momo, sailing for the Sailing Club of St Moritz, with Stella ultimately prevailing by a single point.

The competition for the Classic Division was even more intense and was only decided on the final race.

As the boats crossed the final finish line, it was His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon, being sailed for the Real Club Nautico de Sanxenxo by Ross McDonald, Alejandro Abescal, Simon Fisher, Aleberto Viejo and Roi Alvarex, that claimed a narrow victory.

Second was Louis Heckly’s Dix Août, helmed by Gery Trentesaux under the burgee of the Yacht Club de France, with Simon Williams’ Silvervingen of the New York Yacht Club claiming the final place on the Classics podium.

The Corinthian Division winners were Philippe Durr and Rainer Muller’s Junior of the Club Nautique de Versoix in the Open Division, and Patrick Sandman’s May Be VI of Finland’s Nyländska Jaktklubben in the Classics.

2023 Provisional Final Results Open Division (18 entries)



1st Scoundrel, USA123, Jamie Hilton – 20 pts

2nd Stella, GBR112, Violeta Alvarez – 27 pts

3rd Momo, SUI143, Dieter Schoen – 28 pts

4th Junior, SUI77, Philippe Durr and Rainer Muller – 34 pts

5th GinkgoToo, SUI140, Jan Eckert – 36 pts

2023 Provisional Final Results Classic Division (15 entries)



1st Bribon, ESP16, His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain – 18 pts

2nd Dix Août, FRA111, Louis Heckly and Gery Trentesaux – 24 pts

3rd Silvervingen, GBR31, Simon Williams – 34 pts

4th Titia, ESP72, Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – 35 pts

5th May Be VI, FIN51, Patrick Sandman – 42 pts