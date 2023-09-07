La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Youngest skipper Basile Bourgnon wins Stage 2

Youngest skipper Basile Bourgnon withstands the pressure to win Stage 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Thursday evening.

Under pressure from one of the title favourites, Corentin Horeau (Banque Populaire), the 21 year old youngest skipper on the race Basile Bourgnon (EDENRED) held his nerve, crossing the Roscoff finish line on the Bay of Morlaix at 17:59:44 hrs (French time).

Skipper MACIF 2022’s Lois Berrehar took third place finishing 30 minutes and 30 seconds after Basile Bourgnon.

Finishing on a near windless glassy sea – the only ripples made by the wakes of their Figaro Bénéteau 3 one designs – Bourgnon’s impressive victory, just 3 minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Horeau, was all down to the last gybe and layline to the finish line.

The young skipper triumphed in a slow motion match race which had his rival progressively closing him down over the final nerve racking hours.

Fifth on Stage 1, some 14 minutes behind winner Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan), he now very much follows in the wake of his late father Laurent, who went on to become a legendary Swiss ocean racer, before being lost in a diving accident in 2015.

The first ever rookie to do so Laurent Bourgnon won the Solitaire in 1988 going on to win the Transat Jacques Vabre and the Route du Rhum in the colours of Primagaz.

Basile Bourgnon’s first stage win (subject to jury and any protests) gives him the overall lead on the General Classification.

Stage 2 Finishers 23:45 – Kinsale to Bay of Morlaix 570 miles

1st Basile Bourgnon (EDENRED) finish time 17:59:44 (local time) elapsed time 4d 4h 19m 44s

2nd Corentin Horeau (Banque Populaire) 18:03:08hrs 4d 4h 23m 08s

3rd Lois Berrehar (Skipper MACIF 2022) 18:30:14hrs 4d 50m 14s

4th Alexis Thomas (La Charente Maritime)

5th Benoit Mariette (Generation Senioriales)

6th Beoit Tuduri (CAPSO En Cavle)