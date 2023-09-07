Offshore

La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Youngest skipper Basile Bourgnon wins Stage 2

2023 Solitaire Figaro Stage 2 - Basile Bourgnon
Previous Article
Six Metre World Championship – Light airs and just one race on Day 3
Next Article
Six Metre Worlds finish day early with Scoundrel USA and Bribon ESP claiming Titles