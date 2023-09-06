Six Metre World Championship – Light airs and just one race on Day 3

Light airs and just one race on Day Three of the Six Metre Worlds 2023 in Cowes.

Scoundrel takes the Open Division lead after a light airs fifth race at the Six Metre World Championship off Cowes.

In the Classic Division Dix Août consolidated her Classic Division lead with a third race win.

Fleet celebrates the almost 100-years of yachting history between the oldest and newest boats racing.

In the Open Division, the race victory went to Dieter Schoen’s Momo, with Jamie Hilton’s Scoundrel second and Jan Eckert’s GinkgoToo third.

In the overall Open standings Scoundrel has now moved up into first place, two points ahead of overnight leader Violeta Alvarez’ Stella, who finished sixth and now counts 18 points in second place.

Momo’s win puts her into third place, but she is tied on 25 points with Jeremy Thorp’s fourth placed Battlecry.

In the Classic Division the French were showing plenty of flair as reigning World Champion Dix Août, with Gery Trentesaux at the helm, took her third race win of the series.

Dix Août’s owner Louis Heckly is instead sailing Fun this week and followed Dix Août across the line for second, their best result of the regatta so far.

Mauricio Sanchez-Bella’s Titia finished third and His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon, being helmed by Ross McDonald, fourth.

Going into the day three boats were tied at the top of the Classic Division, Wednesday’s result means that Dix Août has taken the lead by three points from Bribon, while Titia moves up into third from fourth.

Patrick Sandman’s May Be VI had another good day with a fifth and move from fifth into fourth and equal on equal points with Simon Williams and his crew aboard Silvervingen, who finished ninth.

After a postponement their patience paid off and five to seven knots filled in from the south-east for just long enough to allow the single two lap race for both divisions to be completed.

The minimum required number of five races have now been completed and there are three races remaining to be sailed between now and Friday 8 September.

Friday’s forecast is very light again, so the Race Committee has announced that it will bring the start of Thursday’s racing forward half an hour to 11:00 and may elect to run all three remaining races to secure the championship.

Provisional Top Five Open Division after five races

1st Scoundrel, USA123, Jamie Hilton – 1, 3, 7, 3, 2 = 16 pts

2nd Stella, GBR112, Violeta Alvarez – 5, 2, 1, 4, 6 = 18 pts

3rd Momo, SUI143, Dieter Schoen – 9, 5, 8, 2, 1 = 25 pts

4th Battlecry, GBR89, Jeremy Thorp – 8, 4, 3, 5, 5 = 25 pts

5th Junior, SUI77, Philippe Durr and Rainer Muller – 6, 9, 4, 1, 11 = 31 pts

Provisional Top Five Classic Division

1st Dix Août, FRA111, Louis Heckly and Gery Trentesaux – 1, 14, 1, 4, 1 = 21 pts

2nd Bribon, ESP16, His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain – 3, 12, 4, 1, 4 = 24 pts

3rd Titia, ESP72, Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – 11, 1, 5, 7, 3 = 27 pts

4th May Be VI, FIN51, Patrick Sandman – 9, 7, 2, 6, 5 = 29 pts

5th Silvervingen, GBR31, Simon Williams – 7, 3, 7 , 3, 9 = 29 pts