Allen Flying Fifteen UK Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake

The 2023 Inland Championship, sponsored by Allen, was reduced to just one day, comprising of four races at Chew Valley Lake SC.



With the forecast indicating the likelyhood of a Sunday blank-out, Race Officer John Smalley made the most of the breeze that there was on the Saturday, getting in four races before the wind started to fade.

That ensured that whatever Sunday delivered we would have a discard.

At the end of the first day the leaderboard had 1st David McKee and Mal Hartland (2, 1, -5, 1) 2nd Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock (-6, 4, 2, 2) third 3rd John Hanson and Helen Selden (1, 3, 6, -7) and fourth 4th Dave Lucas and Nick Stone (-10, 2, 1, 8).

When Sunday duly followed the forecast, and despite waiting in hope, racing was cancelled at 12:00 and the results at the end of day 1 stood. With David McKee and Mal Hartland the 2023 Inland Champions.

2023 Inland Championship – Final results