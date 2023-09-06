Finn European Masters – Peter Peet takes lead on Day 2

Peter Peet takes lead at Finn European Masters after second testing day

Peter Peet, from The Netherlands, is the new leader at the 2023 Finn European Masters at Campione del Garda after two more extremely difficult but fun races on Wednesday.

Britain’s John Greenwood moves up to second after winning the second race while Simon Bovey, from Switzerland, is now third.



In the first race of the day, similar to Tuesday, most of the fleet headed to the cliffs. However, many also overstood allowing those who got the laylines right to make some gains.

Italy’s Roberto Benamati was one of those and rounded third, took the lead on the run and led round to take the gun. Britain’s Lawrence Crispin sailed a great race to cross second with Peter Overup, from Sweden, in third.

The second race (R4) was slightly different with a big left shift on the first upwind, allowing those at the pin to almost lay the top in one tack while those at the boat were in different wind near the cliffs.

France’s Laurent Hay rounded first from Greenwood and Bas de Waal, from The Netherlands.

It was tight round the next leg then Greenwood took the lead after a rare mistake from Hay after missing the top spreader mark. Greenwood extended downwind to cross ahead of Peet and Benamati, who put in the best score of the day.

However, several front runners, including de Waal and Hay picked up a first or second starting penalty, but there were plenty of high scores throughout the fleet.

There are four races left to sail with a discard coming in after race 5.

Finn European Masters – Leaders after four races (93 entries)

1st NED 148 GrM Peter Peet 27 pts

2nd GBR 5 GGM John Greenwood 38 pts

3rd SUI 59 Mst Simon Bovay 41 pts

4th ITA 115 Mst Roberto Strappati 52 pts

5th GBR 74 GrM Lawrence Crispin 54 pts

6th HUN 5 Mst Tibor Pallay 60 pts

7th AUS 22 GrM Paul Mckenzie 60 pts

8th SWE 32 GrM Olof Lundqvist 61 pts

9th ITA 788 GGM Roberto Benamati 69 pts

10th SWE 72 GrM Peter Overup 69 pts

Full results available here