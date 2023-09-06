Stage 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro – Gaston Morvan leads to Land’s End

A bold move to the east to work the rugged Welsh coast, saw Gaston Morvan leading Stage 2 towards Land’s End this Wednesday evening.

Gaston Morvan (Region Bretagne-CMB Performance) made a gain of nearly a dozen miles between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, allowing the talented young French skipper to get his La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec back on track,

Morvan has a lead of just over four nautical miles with 125 miles of the stage from Kinsale to Roscoff still to race.

Also making good gains is Elodie Bonafous (Queguiner La Vie en Rose) now leading a pack comprising Roman Le Gail, Benoit Tuduri and Corentin Richard.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan, stage 1 winner on Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan has dropped to 16th, 16 miled behind Morvan.

But with another Channel crossing to come – the fourth of the three stage race so far – there will be uncertainty until this leg finishes Thursday.

Unstable winds accompanied by rain and thunderstorms are expected and it is fair to say this stage will not be won until the finish line is crossed.