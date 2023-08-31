8 Metre World Championship – YQUEM II leads after six races

SUI12 YQUEM II (Modern) of Jean Fabre leads the 8 Metre World Championship after six races completed.

Fabre holds a five point lead, including four race wins, from AUT277 CONQUISTDOR (Modern) of Werner Deuring, with AUS8 MIRABELLE (Modern) of Peter Harburg a further point back in third place on 12 pts.

In fourth place is the first Italian boat, the 1934 ITA16 BONA (Neptune Division) of Vera Mogna with 16 points.

With six races now completed the 2023 world championship is past that required to make the event valid, 5 races are needed while from the sixth onwards the discard comes into play, allowing everyone to eliminate their worst result from their score.

Racing continues to 3 September.

Note that in order to qualify for The Neptune Trophy the boat design shall originate prior to January 1st 1960. Alterations to the hull and keel geometry made after this date and/or alterations made by anyone other than the originalnaval architect are not permitted.

8 Metre 2023 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard.