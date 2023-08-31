Luna Rossa extreme wakeboarding with Nikolas Plytas

The unique performance of the Greek water sports champion towed by the LEQ12 prototype in Cagliari

Prada Luna Rossa recently supported the water sports athlete Nikolas Plytas in another adrenaline-filled extreme wakeboarding adventure.

Tthis time in the waters of Cagliari on a custom wakeboard developed for him by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Nikolas, water sports champion with 2.5 million followers on TikTok, once again demonstrated his incredible technique as he was towed by the Luna Rossa prototype in the stretch of sea in front of the base of the Italian challenger to the 37th America’s Cup.



At his first involvement in a project of this kind, the athlete prepared this project meticulously to make sure everything was perfect.

Before the wakeboarding session towed by the prototype, and he requested a test outing on the LEQ12 to understand how the boat worked.

“An incredible feeling”, he said – and to get a clear idea of how and where he would have to position himself with the board; then he performed a trial towing test with the chase boat to assess average speeds.

Finally towed by the prototype, Nikolas was confronted by different weather scenarios, which went from weak wind and flat sea to a strong breeze with waves.

This all added significant complexity to the challenge, especially during the ‘turns’, when the board came out of the wake and reached impressive speeds, sometimes even overtaking the prototype.

The gear used in Cagliari is a custom-made Prada Linea Rossa wetsuit in neoprene with printed pattern and polyurethane taping.

The board has a timeless design – with striking monochrome, geometric details and the iconic Linea Rossa emblem – that recall dynamic movement, fusing the minimalist style of Prada Linea Rossa with high performance sports.

The board was also designed and built in-house by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to be fast and stable at high speeds.

Umberto De Luca, Luna Rossa’s designer and in charge of the project, explains: “It is a directional carbon board, resistant to abrasion and impact, with angled edges to be fast and, at the same time, guarantee greater grip during turns.”

“After talking to Nikolas extensively to understand his needs, we made it slightly longer than normal to allow him a greater surface area and to land safely after big jumps”.