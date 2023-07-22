Rolex Fastnet Race – And They’re Off!

The record-sized fleet set sail from Cowes on blustery 50th Rolex Fastnet Race.

The special 50th edition of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Rolex Fastnet Race set sail with 430 yachts – up from the previous record of 388 that took the last pre-COVID race in 2019.



The 50th edition of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Rolex Fastnet Race set sail from Cowes with the first start from the Royal Yacht Squadron line at 13:00 BST bound for Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France via the Fastnet Rock off southwest Ireland.

Follow the 50th Rolex Fastnet Race in near real time from https://yb.tl/fastnet2023 Available online.