British Sailing Team is in Marseille, for the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event

The British Sailing Team is in Marseille, France, where racing starts on Sunday 9 July and concludes on 16 July 2023.

Catch up with the British Sailing Team 49er squad as they prepared for the 2023 Olympic season and now head to the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Test Event.



Representing Britain in the 49er event will be James Peters and Fynn Sterritt of Hayling Island SC.

They paired up in 2014 and quickly made a name for themselves in the class, narrowly missing out on Team GB selection in 2016 and 2020.

After some time out working in the real world they reformed in early 2022 and have been selected for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic test event in Marseille.

The RYA selection policy for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a restricted document, but the 14 Britsh competitors were named some weeks ago, and all the selected members are the top World Sailing ranked members of the Britsh squad.

British Sailing Team for the Olympic test event and their World Sailing ranking

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – No. 1

iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson – No. 1

iQFOiL Men – Sam Sills – No. 6

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge – No. 24

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge – No. 7

ILCA 6 Women – Hannah Snellgrove – No. 37

ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett – No. 4

49er Men – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – No. 15

49erFX Women – Saskia Tidey and Freya Black – No. 16

470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – No. 14

