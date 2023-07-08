Star Eastern Championship Day 2 – Eckert and Melo retain lead into final day

The intensity continues to rise in the 2023 Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship, held at Warnemünder Woche.

With two more races completed in fantastic sailing conditions, the competition remains fierce among the leading group vying for victory.

In the first race of the day, fifth of the Championship, Jorgen Shoenherr and Markus Koy claimed victory, followed closely by Croatian duo Marin Misura and Tonko Barac.

Currently leading the rankings with a 2 pt advantage, Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (SUI/POR) secured a third-place finish.

The second race brought some unexpected challenges, including a few disqualifications under the Black Flag rule. Unfortunately, overall leaders Eckert and Melo fell victim to an early start, using their discard to maintain their leading position.

Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski emerged victorious in the race. Hubert Merklelbach with Kilian Weise secured second place, with Heiko Winkler and Uwe Thielemann finishing in third.

Two final races are scheduled for Sunday in Warnemünde,

Star Eastern Henisphere Championship – Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st SUI 8575 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO – – 3 4 2 2 2 -33 – – 14 pts

2nd CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 1 5 1 7 2 -8 – – 16 pts

3rd GER 8489 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI – – -10 1 3 6 5 1 – – 16 pts

4th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY – – 2 11 -17 1 1 4 – – 19 pts

5th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE – – -11 2 9 4 4 2 – – 21 pts

6th NED 8321 Ard van AANHOLT and Steyn van DRIESSEL – – -12 3 6 8 10 12 – – 39 pts

7th GER 8470 Jan BORBET and Jesper SPEHR – – 16 8 4 -20 12 5 – – 45 pts

