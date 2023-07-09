Penultimate Day of Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta brings leaderboard changes at Ireland’s biggest sailing event.

Perfect summer sailing conditions on Dublin Bay brought changes to the leaderboard in several classes on the penultimate day of Ireland’s biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta on Dublin Bay Saturday.

One contender for Sunday’s top prize of the ‘Volvo Boat of the Regatta Trophy’ is the Royal Ulster yacht ‘Final Call II’, which held on to her overnight lead this afternoon.

John Minnis’s A35 stays on top of IRC One after six races sailed.

A promising 15-knot southwesterly wind got racing for all 400 boats in 22 classes off to a solid start Saturday morning after a one-hour postponement.

The gusty offshore breeze held all day to keep the ambitious programme of more than 290 races on target for tomorrow’s final rounds.

One or Two races tomorrow will decide the Class One title as well as 34 other class prizes and the overall regatta winner to boot, a result that can still come from several key classes.

The 2023 regatta concludes Sunday with two final races for most classes and a great festival of sailing across the waterfront and Dun Laoghaire town.

Four sailing clubs come together for the biennial event; Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club, Royal Irish Yacht Club, Royal St. George Yacht Club and National Yacht Club.

Full results in all 34 classes are available on www.dlregatta.org