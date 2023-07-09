Olympic Test Event – Day 1 Results

Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.
On Sunday, day 1, four of the five classes scheduled to race have done so, with the women’s Kite postponed.
Britain’s Michael Beckett (2, 5) leads the ILCA 7 single hander tied on seven points with Finn Lynch (3, 4) of Ireland.
In third place is Australia’s Matt Wearn (1, 7) with 8 pts. The other race winner was Emil Bengtson (34, 1) of Sweden.
In the men’s Kite with just one race completed, Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is second behind Axel Mazella of France. In third place is Alexander Ehlen.
Marit Bouwmeester (2, 2) of the Netherlands has a six point lead in the women’s ILCA 6 single hander after two races.
Second is Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (6, 4) on ten points and third is Italy’s Chiara Benini Floriani (1, 10). Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (12, 33) is in 25th place.
In the mixed 470 event, Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (2, 1) of Spain lead with three points.
In second are Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss (1, 6) of the USA on 7 pts and in third are Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (8, 3) of Sweden with 11 pts.
Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (12, 10) are 11th with 22 pts.
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (42 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 – – 7 pts
2nd IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 – – 7 pts
3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 – – 8 pts
4th POR Eduardo Marques 5 3 – – 8 pts
5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 10 6 – – 16 pts
6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 – – 19 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 1 races (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 – – 1 pts
2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 – – 2 pts
3rd MON Alexander Ehlen 3 – – 3 pts
4th AUT Valentin Bontus 4 – – 4 pts
5th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti 5 – – 5 pts
6th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 – – 6 pts
7th POL Maks Zakowski 7 – – 7 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 2 races (38 entries)
1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 – – 4 pts
2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 – – 10 pts
3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 10 – – 11 pts
4th POL A. Barwinska 5 7 – – 12 pts
5th BEL E. Plasschaert 16 1 – – 17 pts
6th NOR L. Flem Hoest 3 14 – – 17 pts
GBR:
25th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 33 – – 45 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (17 entries)
1st ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 – – 3 Pts
2nd USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 – – 7 Pts
3rd SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 – – 11 Pts
4th SUI Mermod/Siegenthaler 11 2 – – 13 Pts
5th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 – – 13 Pts
6th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 – – 14 Pts
GBR
11th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 – – 22 Pts
Racing starts on Sunday 9 July and concludes on 16 July 2023.
2023 Paris Test Event Schedule