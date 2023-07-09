Olympic Test Event – Day 1 Results

Day 1 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

On Sunday, day 1, four of the five classes scheduled to race have done so, with the women’s Kite postponed.

Britain’s Michael Beckett (2, 5) leads the ILCA 7 single hander tied on seven points with Finn Lynch (3, 4) of Ireland.

In third place is Australia’s Matt Wearn (1, 7) with 8 pts. The other race winner was Emil Bengtson (34, 1) of Sweden.

In the men’s Kite with just one race completed, Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is second behind Axel Mazella of France. In third place is Alexander Ehlen.

Marit Bouwmeester (2, 2) of the Netherlands has a six point lead in the women’s ILCA 6 single hander after two races.

Second is Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (6, 4) on ten points and third is Italy’s Chiara Benini Floriani (1, 10). Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (12, 33) is in 25th place.

In the mixed 470 event, Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (2, 1) of Spain lead with three points.

In second are Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss (1, 6) of the USA on 7 pts and in third are Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (8, 3) of Sweden with 11 pts.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (12, 10) are 11th with 22 pts.

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (42 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 – – 7 pts

2nd IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 – – 8 pts

4th POR Eduardo Marques 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 10 6 – – 16 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 – – 19 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 1 races (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 – – 1 pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 – – 2 pts

3rd MON Alexander Ehlen 3 – – 3 pts

4th AUT Valentin Bontus 4 – – 4 pts

5th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti 5 – – 5 pts

6th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 – – 6 pts

7th POL Maks Zakowski 7 – – 7 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 2 races (38 entries)

1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 10 – – 11 pts

4th POL A. Barwinska 5 7 – – 12 pts

5th BEL E. Plasschaert 16 1 – – 17 pts

6th NOR L. Flem Hoest 3 14 – – 17 pts

GBR:

25th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 33 – – 45 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (17 entries)

1st ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 – – 3 Pts

2nd USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 – – 7 Pts

3rd SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 – – 11 Pts

4th SUI Mermod/Siegenthaler 11 2 – – 13 Pts

5th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 – – 13 Pts

6th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 – – 14 Pts

GBR

11th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 – – 22 Pts

Racing starts on Sunday 9 July and concludes on 16 July 2023.

2023 Paris Test Event Schedule