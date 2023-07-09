Misura and Barac win 2023 Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship

Marin Misura and Tonko Barac from Croatia clinched fifth place in the final race crowning them winners of the 2023 Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship at Warnemünder Woche.

It was all decided in Sunday’s final race, eventually won by the junior German team Jan Borbet and Jesper Spehr, followed by Giovanni Coppo and Frithjof Kleen (ITA/GER) in second, with Ard van Aanholt and Steyn van Driessel (NED).

Jorgen Shoennherr and Markus Koy, the leading contenders for the championship, finished fourth in the final race, securing second place on the podium.

Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (SUI/POR), who had led the rankings for most of the week, faced a setback with a controversial OCS (On Course Side) penalty yesterday and an 11th-place finish Sunday, ultimately securing third place overall.

The Star Class Continental events will take a brief hiatus before returning in September with the Western Hemisphere Championship in Cleveland, Ohio, from 9 to 14 September.

The most significant event of the year, the 2023 Star World Championship, will take place in Scarlino, Italy, from 16 to 24 September.

Full results available here . . .