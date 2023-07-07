Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2023 back on schedule

Potential winners are emerging as the biennial regatta approaches the halfway stage across 22 racing classes.

Winds gusting up 20 knots put Ireland’s biggest sailing event back on schedule Friday at Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta today with a full programme of racing held for nearly 400 competing boats.

The Royal Ulster Yacht Outrajeous leads the highly competitive 24-boat IRC Class 1 after three races sailed. The John Minnis campaign took a race win and a second today to top the leaderboard but only by a single point.

The Belfast Lough crew lead from Mike and Richie Evans in the J99 Snapshot from Howth Yacht Club.

Timothy & Richard Goodbody’s White Mischief from the Royal Irish Yacht Club lies third and the first J109 of 17 in the class.

In IRC Zero, Paul O’Higgins’s JPK 10.80 Rockabill VI leads from Pete Smyth’s Sun Fast 3600 Searcher by one point.

The 22-boat coastal class is led by Scottish J122 Gran Senor, skippered by Jonathan Anderson after a single 30-mile race. The line honour winner was Frank Whelan’s Elliott 57, Opal from Greystones Harbour.

In the one-design classes, after four races sailed, the Flying Fifteen class is headed by Shane MacCarthy and Alan Green who won races three and four to stamp their authority on the 22-boat fleet.

Two one-design classes have leaders with perfect scores, with Sean Craig taking three wins in the Water Wag dinghies and Jerry Dowling the same in SB20s

The strong southerly winds are expected to continue for Saturday’s races before moderating for Sunday’s conclusion of the biennial event.

Full results in all classes are available here . . .