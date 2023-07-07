Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo lead Star Eastern Championship

Swiss pair Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo lead Star Eastern Henisphere Championship in Warnemunde.

Consistency has been the key for Eckert and Melo (3,4,2,2) who now hold a three point lead overall after four races.

Second are Marin Misura and Tonko Barac CRO (1,5,17) with 14 pts and third Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski GER (10,1,3,6) in third on 20 pts.

In the first race with a gentle 6/7 knot north wind the early front runners Marin Misura and Tonko Barac CRO won race three, with Eckert and Melo in second and Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski GER in third.

In the second race of the day a slight increase in the breeze allowed for a full hiking position for both the crew and skipper.

Jorgen Shoenherr and Markus Koy GER triumphed in race four. Eckert and Melo secured another second-place finish for the day.

Joachim Hellmich and Johannes Sablating GER completed the race in third place.

Star Eastern Henisphere Championship – Leaders after 4 races (32 entries)

1st SUI 8575 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO – – 3 4 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 1 5 1 7 – – 14 pts

3rd GER 8489 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI – – 10 1 3 6 – – 20 pts

4th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE – – 11 2 9 4 – – 26 pts

5th NED 8321 Ard van AANHOLT and Steyn van DRIESSEL – – 12 3 6 8 – – 29 pts

6th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY – – 2 11 17 1 – – 31 pts

7th DEN 8296 Flemming SOERENSEN and Jiri FETTERLE – – 15 7 10 9 – – 41 pts

8th NED 8103 Lars van STEKELENBORG and Tim RIJFERS – – 13 12 7 14 – – 46 pts

9th GER 8470 Jan BORBET and Jesper SPEHR – – 16 8 4 20 – – 48 pts

10th SWE 8433 Calle SCHRÖDER and Henrik GLLIMSTEDT – – 6 18 19 5 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .