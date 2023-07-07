The first day of the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta saw the cancellation of nearly all racing due to strong winds.

Although around 400 boats and 2,000 sailors went to sea, but the organisers had to cancel racing due to the gale force winds before the first warning signals.

Only the Flying Fifteens and Beneteau 211s one-design yachts managed to complete the first race out of the 22 competing classes.

However, even on the more sheltered Salthill Race area in the northwest of the bay, both fleets were significantly reduced in number, and one of the 211s was dismasted.

The strong winds are expected to continue until Saturday, and the regatta will continue until Sunday.

Flying Fifteen – Leaders after 1 race (23 entries)

1st IRL 3757 Tom GALVIN and Cormac BRADLEY NYC – – 1 pts

2nd IRL 4085 Shane MACCARTHY and Alan GREEN NYC – – 2 pts

3rd IRL 3803 Philip LAWTON and Neil O’HAGAN RSGYC – – 3 pts

4th IRL 4070 Lee STATHAM and Andrew PAUL WHSC – – 4 pts

5th IRL 3753 Alastair COURT and Conor O’LEARY RSGYC – – 5 pts

Beneteau 211 – Leaders after 1 race (11 entries)

1st IRL 1883 Joe SMYTH, Brian MURPHY and Annette MURPHY RIYC – – 1 pts

2nd IRL 2175 Patrick SHANNON and Jeff GREENE RIYC – – 2 pts