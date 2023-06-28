Melges 24 Worlds – Opening delayed because of Strong Winds

The Race Committee was forced to call off racing for the Melges 24 World Championship 2023 off Middelfart, Denmark, and reschedule the first warning signal for Wednesday.

The forecast for Monday was strong, but not as strong as it appeared to be on the racecourse. It has been blowing under sunny skies a steady 22-25 knots from NW here all the morning with occasional big gusts on top of that.

The first attempt to start the race was called off with a general recall and during that sequence wind started to pick up even more. After a short wait PRO David Bartol decided to display AP over H sending the fleet ashore.

Then at 3.15 pm the Race Committee was forced to call off racing for and scheduled the first warning signal for Wednesday.

Celebrating 30 years of Melges 24 racing this year, the Melges 24 is especially happy to see new boat – Melges 24 hull #867 built in Europe after more than ten years hiatus – launched in Europe.

Harry Melges III, successor to late Buddy Melges, commented . . .

“We’re super proud of the Melges 24 class and what it has meant to all of us through the years and the friendships that sailing M24’s has cultivated.”

“We’re also excited to be once again supplying new, European built boats and masts to help the class flourish for the next 30 years and beyond. Cheers to all from Zenda, USA!”

Defending champion is Peter Duncan of the USA (USA829) top image.

The only British Team in the 51 entries are the Gill Race Team GBR694 comprising of: Miles Quinton, Geoff Carveth, Margarida Lopes, Ewan Wilson and Anthony Fitzgerald.