OK Dinghy Worlds – Nick Craig and Niklas Edler top Leaderboard on Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 OK World Championships at Lyme Regis

After two more races and a discard in play, the leaderboard has a very different look with Britain’s Nick Craig (1, 4) and Sweden’s Niklas Edler (3, 2) tied for the lead with 6 pts.

Then comes Jens Eckardt (1, DSQ) of Denmark tied on 7 pts with Valerian Lebrun (4, 1) of France, and on 10 pts Matt Howard (DSQ, 1) of Britain.

Behind this leading group it is still very tight with Bo Petersen (5, 5) and Andy Mills (2, 4) on 11 pts, Charlie Cumbley (RET, 5) on 13 pts and Henry Wetherall (3, 3) on 14 pts.



Note that Valerian Lebrun has the best four race total – 11 – something that could come into play as the event continues.

In the top three Eckardt and Craig each have two race wins in the bag, and reasonable discards, again something that could come into play after the final two opening series races on Wednesday.

OK World Championships – Day 2 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (145 entries)

Full results available here . . .