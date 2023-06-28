OK Worlds – Niklas Edler takes a one point lead into the final stage

After three days of racing the 2023 OK Dinghy World Championship finally has a clear leader.

At the completion of the six race Opening series, Sweden’s Niklas Edler (4, 2) tops the leaderboard with 12 pts.

Edler now has a one point advantage over Britain’s Nick Craig (2, 5) who is on 13 pts with Jens Eckardt (1, 7) of Denmark picking-up his third race win to third overall with 15 pts.

Just off the top three is Valerian Lebrun (4, 1) of France on 16 pts and defending champion Charlie Cumbley (3, 1) of Britain, having a good day to climb back to 6th place with 17 pts.



Other Brits in the top 10 are Henry Wetherall (2, 4) still with a single figure scoreline in 7th, Matt Howard (9, 3) in 8th and Andrew Mills (BFD, 1) winning a race to place 9th.

Andre Budzien of Germany (1, 10) was another race winner Wednesday and sits in 10th overall.

The championship now moves to gold and silver fleets with four final series races over Thursday and Friday to decide the 2023 World Champion.

OK World Championships – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (145 entries)

Full results available here . . .

2023 Ovington Boats and Pro-Set Resins OK Dinghy World Championship hosted by Lyme Regis Sailing Club Ltd.