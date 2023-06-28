Melges 24 Worlds – Peter Duncan of the USA takes early lead

Defending champion Peter Duncan of the USA stormed into the lead after the first day of racing.

After three races, reigning Melges 24 World Champion Peter Duncan and his Raza Mixta (USA) crew of Morgan Trubovich, Erik Shampain, Patrick Wilson and Victor Diaz De Leon posted a 3, 1, 7 and has a four-point lead.

Drew Freides’ Pacific Yankee (USA), with Chris Rast steering is second with a 5, 7, 3 on 15 pts and in third is Michael Goldfarb’s War Canoe (USA) with a 6, 4, 6 and 16 pts.

Ante Botica and his crew of Mataran 24 (CRO) are fourth with 19 pts, being the best Corinthian team in the fleet.

For the 47 Melges 24 World Championship fleet in Middelfart, Denmark, it was a demanding second day on the water as the weather gods were delivering much less wind today compared to yesterday.

The wind was reluctant to put in a proper appearance making conditions throughout the three races generally light, but consistent at between 6 and 9 knots.

Peder Nergaard, helmsman of Norwegian Blow won the first race of the Worlds.

Duncan took the second and Bruce Ayres’ team on Monsoon (USA) took the third race of the day.

Britain’s Gill Race Team GBR694 of Miles Quinton, Geoff Carveth, Margarida Lopes, Ewan Wilson and Anthony Fitzgerald did not have a good day, posting 28, 20, 22 to place 26th overall.

2023 Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)

1st USA 829 RAZA MIXTA Peter DUNCAN – – 3 1 7 – – 11 pts

2nd USA 865 PACIFIC YANKEE Drew FREIDES – – 5 7 3 – – 15 pts

3rd USA 841 WAR CANOE Chris RAST – – 6 4 6 – – 16 pts

4th CRO 649 MATARAN 24 Ante BOTICA – – 4 5 10 – – 19 pts

5th USA 851 MONSOON Bruce AYRES – – 7 15 1 – – 23 pts

6th HUN 850 CHINOOK Ákos CSOLTÓ – – 2 17 4 – – 23 pts

7th USA 864 DARK ENERGY Laura GRONDIN – – 8 2 13 – – 23 pts

8th CRO 739 PANJIC Luka ŠANGULIN – – 12 6 14 – – 32 pts

9th CRO 867 RAZJAREN Ante CESIC – – 11 3 19 – – 33 pts

10th NOR 697 HELLY HANSEN II LISA Børre HEKK PAULSEN – – 17 9 9 – – 35 pts

GBR:

26th GBR 694 GILL RACE TEAM Geoff CARVETH – – 28 20 22 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .