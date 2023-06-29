11th Hour Racing Team winners of The Ocean Race

11th Hour Race Team is en route to Genova as confirmed winners of The Ocean Race.

The World Sailing International Jury has awarded 11th Hour Racing Team 4 points of redress, based on an average of their strong results in the race to date – to put them at the top of the leaderboard.

The final leaderboard sees 11th Hour Racing Team 3 points clear of Team Holcim-PRB in second place, with Team Malizia in third, Biotherm is fourth place and GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is fifth.

11th Hour Racing Team are the first US-flagged team to win the Race, and sailor Francesca Clapcich will arrive in Genova on Thursday afternoon as the first Italian sailor to win the race.