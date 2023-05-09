The Ocean Race – GUYOT environnement Dismasted Update

The GUYOT environnement – Team Europe crew is safe and working on a jury rig after dismasting in a fierce north Atlantic storm overnight Monday.

At the moment they are about 600 miles away from Newport and there are still big waves and quite a bit of wind. They are slowly making their way west.

The crew have not requested outside assistance and are currently evaluating the next steps along with their shore crew.

That could include going to Halifax, Canada or to be towed with a ship or a fishing boat to the USA.

The team skipper Benjamin Dutreux said their immediate focus was on getting the boat to shore to properly assess the extent of the damage caused in the incident.