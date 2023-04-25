Semaine Olympique Française Day 2 – More dramatic sailing at Hyeres

Only the 49er, 49erFX and the ILCA 6 & 7 and iQFoil managed any racing on day 2 of the Semaine Olympique Française – Hyeres, Tuesday 25 April.

The Mistral stayed around to provide more heavy-weather conditions.

The men’s ILCA 7 managed two races with Elliot Hanson winning both his flight races to go clear leader with 3 pts.

Finn Alexander (2, 1) of Australia is second, tied on 5 pts with Dan Whiteley (2, 2). Philipp Buhl (3, 4) of Germany is now fourth on 6 pts.

Other British competitor’s are Micky Beckett (5, 3) in 8th and Sam Whaley (3, 13) 25th after four races.

The men’s 49er managed their first three races with New Zealand’s Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn (-2,1,1) tied for the lead with the Dutch pair, Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken (1,-2,1).

Best of the Brits were Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (7,2,-8) in 14th, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (-10,9,5) 23rd and Nick Robins and Dan Budden (-13,12,4) in 28th.

The Irish pair, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove, suffered a set-back when Dickson injured his wrist in a capsize in the final 49er race and had to retire, they are 15th overall.

In the women’s 49erFX just two races completed, with Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi winning both their flights to take a 2pt lead from Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (2,2) of Holland.

In third place are Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot (1, 4) of Australia.

Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (5,11) in 12th are best British FX, with Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 31st.

Just one race for the women in the ILCA 6, where Charlotte Rose of the USA won her flight to lead overall by 1pt from Canada’s Sarah Douglas. Agata Barwinska of Poland won the other flight and is third overall.

Leading Brits are Matilda Nicholls and Daisy Collingridge in 9th and 10th.

Denmark’s Laerke Buhl-Hansen tops the women’s iQFoil leaderboard winning all four races. Second is Kristina Pinosova of the Czech Republic.

In the men’s iQFoil Mateus Isaac of Brazil takes a 3pt lead after winning two of the four races. Second is Thailand’s Will McMillan – No GBR competitors in those two events.

Wednesday will see more races for the fleets to try and catch up with the schedule.

