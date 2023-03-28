52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía – First World Cup event opens 2023’s road to Paris 2024

The 52nd Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca regatta will be held on the Bay of Palma, with the racing starting on Monday 3 April.

This, the first Sailing World Cup 2023 event, will be followed by the Semaine Olympique Française in April in France, the Allianz Regatta in May-June in the Netherlands and the Kieler Woche in June in Germany.

These pre-Olympic year events are very important for the national teams because there are countries that have yet to achieve a place for the Games, so the Sofia, in many cases, is an Olympic country qualifying event.



Also critical to Olympic teams preperation will be the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Test Event taking place from 7 to 16 July 2023 at the Olympic Marseille venue.

As with a Paris 2024 Games, the entry quota per country for the test event is limited to one entry in each class event, with the deadline for names to be declared by 15 June 2023.

Mark Robinson, the British team’s performance director . . . “This year is going to be very important for our athletes as we go full steam ahead towards Paris 2024. There are crucial regattas coming up where all the nations will be eager to perform, and it all starts with the Princess Sofia.”

Regarding the importance of the event, Robinson remarked: “All the big names will be in Mallorca looking to prove themselves and send a message to their international rivals.”

There are over 60 British entries accross the ten Olympic classes for the Princesa Sofía Mallorca event which will be held from 29 March to 8 April. For the Hyeres French Olympic Week following on from 22 to 29 April there are 37 British entries.

