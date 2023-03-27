The Ocean Race – Team Malizia lead fleet around Cape Horn

German Team Malizia rule the south, leading past the iconic Cape Horn and winning the Roaring Forties trophy.

Team Malizia passed the longitude of Cape Horn at 16:23 UTC on Monday 27 March, 29 days, 4 hours and 8 minutes after the start in Cape Town.

The Malizia crew take the Cape to Cape title in 27 days, 17 hours and 31 minutes.

After mast damage in the first days of leg 3, and with a crew member injured on the fianal approach to Cape Horn, Team Maliziah ave overcome all these obstacles and more to lead The Ocean Race fleet past the iconic landmark.

On Sunday, Team Malizia had a scary situation on board when Rosalin Kuiper was thrown from her bunk and hit her head, suffering a cut and a concussion.

Fortunately, with the support of expert medical advice, the team was able to close the wound and Rosie has been able to rest and recuperate.

Early indications are that she is recovering well on board and she commented today:

“This is a cinematic hospital that I am sitting in watching the beautiful passing of Cape Horn – this wasn’t how I imagined passing Cape Horn, but I also couldn’t ask to better looked after – I am really grateful to the guys!”

Incredibly, on the 30th day of racing in leg 3, Team Malizia have crossed the longitude of Cape Horn with a lead of less than 20 miles over Team Holcim-PRB.

Both boats finally gaining some separation from Biotherm and 11th Hour Racing Team who have dropped 250 miles behind.