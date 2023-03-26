RS21 Class inaugural racing circuit for 2023

The newly formed UK & Ireland RS21 Class Association has announced its inaugural racing circuit for 2023.

The circuit comprises four UK and Irish events topped off with the World Championship in Sardinia, Italy.

Where possible, the events are integrated into a bigger regatta not only to provide value for money but also to ensure vibrant socials, enhanced by the class’s healthy gender mix.

The RS21 season gets underway with the Royal Lymington YC Sunday Spring Series running through April as a warm-up for the Bank Holiday Scottish Series in Tarbert at the end of May before moving on to Dun Laoghaire Regatta in July.

The highlight of the UK & Ireland circuit for 2023 is the four-day National Championship hosted by Lymington Town Sailing Club in early August.

This event is timed to coincide with the end of Cowes Week and offers international teams the opportunity to gauge the competition ahead of the World Championships at the end of September.

Following the UK Nationals, focus for many will move to Europe with the Italian National Championship in Riva del Garda at the end of August before crossing the Tyrrenhian Sea for the 2023 World Championship hosted by the Yacht Club Porto Rotondo in Sardinia.

Back in the UK, the final circuit event of the season sees the RS21 fleet join Hamble River Sailing Club’s One Design Championship in October where the fleet also aims to take part in the winter series running into December.

The Association has also taken the opportunity to launch its new website where all event details and dates can be found.

Visit www.rs21ukclass.org to find out more.

Related Post:

RS21 World Championship 2022 – Victory for Italy’s Gianluca Grisoli